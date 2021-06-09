Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 71,346 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TPC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

