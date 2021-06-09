Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 71,346 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:TPC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
