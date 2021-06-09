Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $295,097,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

