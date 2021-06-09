Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $189.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.