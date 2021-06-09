U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 201,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

