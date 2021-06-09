UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,093,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $389.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.