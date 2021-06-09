UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 1,602,252 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,602,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,479,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $18,234,882,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $104,233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $67,657,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $59,405,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $54,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

