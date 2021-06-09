UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.01% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,404,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $272.75. 21,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

