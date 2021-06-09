UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,414,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $224,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. 28,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.