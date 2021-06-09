UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. 6,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,988. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $102.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

