UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.51% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $341,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV remained flat at $$197.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,281. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $197.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

