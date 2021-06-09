UBS Group AG Sells 672,056 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.41% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $511,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 130,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,643. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

