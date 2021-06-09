UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PATH stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.