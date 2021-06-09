UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,342. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

