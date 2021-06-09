UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PATH stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

