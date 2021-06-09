Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon Sells 81,663 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $341.33 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

