UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCFF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

UNCFF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 18,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

