UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.67. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

