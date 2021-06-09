United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Shares Down 0.1%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. DZ Bank raised United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

