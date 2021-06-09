United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

