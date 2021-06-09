United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $18.47.

