Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading 3% Higher

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.07. 137,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,699,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Universe Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

