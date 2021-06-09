Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.35

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SHED opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.01. The firm has a market cap of £407.56 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

