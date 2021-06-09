Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Sells $122,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 19,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,454. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

