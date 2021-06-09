USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $209.93 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and $209.93 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00221730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00208015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.14 or 0.01363468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,082.22 or 0.99893351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

