V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.87 or 0.00902080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.45 or 0.08898954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048952 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

