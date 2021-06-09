Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $298.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.42.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $326.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.