Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.04. 37,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

