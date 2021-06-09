Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. 45,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.