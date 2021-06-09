Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 306.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 741,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 73,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 328,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

