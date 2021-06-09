Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $170,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,573,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,390. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.