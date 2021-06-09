Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

