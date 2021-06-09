Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 298.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.86. 6,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

