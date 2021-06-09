Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 253.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

