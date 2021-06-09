Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 321.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

BND stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 76,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,462. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

