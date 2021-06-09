Vanilla Network Market Cap Tops $10.50 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $16.40 or 0.00044100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $60,943.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062358 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00219918 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00207683 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.01319151 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003059 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.71 or 0.99771028 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
