Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $2,267,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 51,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.