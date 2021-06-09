Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,195,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,102,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

