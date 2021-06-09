Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG opened at $833.67 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $822.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.