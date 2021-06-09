Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.40 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.34.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

