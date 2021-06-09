Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $8.73 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,392,527. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

