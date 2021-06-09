Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

