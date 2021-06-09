Vector Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 242 call options.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

