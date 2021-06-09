Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 52,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,065. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

