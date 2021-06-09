Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

VCYT traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 23,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,720. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

