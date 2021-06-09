Verge (XVG) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $533.29 million and $92.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00462277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.