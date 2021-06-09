Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 857,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $127,583.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,286.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

