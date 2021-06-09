Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.64

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 7303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

