Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.01. Veru shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 3,436 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
