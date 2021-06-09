Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.01. Veru shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 3,436 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Veru alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.