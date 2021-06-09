Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Viad posted earnings per share of ($2.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46. Viad has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $240,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

