Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

DSP stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,152. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

